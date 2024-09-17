UK-Based Indian Entrepreneur Sells Private Label Division Of Tails Trading Group

Terming this as a “strategic move” marking a significant milestone in his company's evolution, Siddharth Shankar, CEO of Tails Trading Group, said in a statement this week: “We welcome this bid and are confident that the business and its social impact are safe, if not in better hands, with the new management.”

According to the group statement, the investor consortium is led by energy major NetOil and includes companies from the consumer brand distribution sector in Europe, a prominent American retailer, and a green supply chain company from the US.