Ugro Capital Eyes Rs 8,000 Crore Addition To AUM By Next Fiscal

Ugro Capital Ltd. is poised to add another Rs 8,000 crore to its AUM in the next one-and-a-half years, the company’s Founder and Managing Director, Shachindra Nath, has said.

The DataTech non-banking finance company, which is focused on lending to micro, small and medium enterprises, surpassed the milestone of Rs 10,000 crore AUM last week.

Talking to NDTV Profit, Nath said that despite many crises like Covid-19 and the one involving Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd., the company has maintained a healthy AUM growth rate.

“We have grown at the rate of Rs 3,000 crore AUM every year. Our AUM was Rs 3,000 crore in FY2022, Rs 6,000 crore in FY2023, and Rs 9,000 crore in FY2024. We should add another Rs 3,000 crore by the end of this year and Rs 5,000 crore next financial year,” he said.

From 2026, Ugro Capital would grow 30% each year with the company focussing on expanding its micro-enterprises vertical, the top executive said.