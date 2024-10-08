UFlex India's Egypt Plant To Generate Revenue From FY27: CFO Rajesh Bhatia

UFlex Ltd. will see revenues from the new aseptic packaging plant start coming in by FY27, the company’s group president (finance and accounts) and chief financial officer Rajesh Bhatia has said.

UFlex on October 4 announced that its step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, Flex Asepto (Egypt) SAE, will start a new aseptic packaging facility in Egypt with an investment of $126 million.

Talking to NDTV Profit, Bhatia said that the plant will be up and running from the third quarter of FY26.

“We will have the revenues clicking in from FY27 onwards,” he added.

UFlex started its first aseptic packaging plant in Sanal, India, with a capacity of 3.5 billion packs a year. In 2022, the company doubled its capacity to 7 billion packs and now the plant has a 120% capacity utilisation.

“In light of this, we thought of taking this product global for the first time through our project in Egypt which now has a capacity of 12 billion packs a year,” Bhatia said.