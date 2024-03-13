Little Froth In The Market But Its Still Not A Bubble, Says Uday Kotak

"We've witnessed the transformation of the Indian stock market. The average Indian saver has now become an investor. It's time for India to look ahead to the next 10-20 years for growth and development," Kotak said.

For sustained capital formation, while equity plays a significant role, it's not the only factor, according to him. "Just like a race needs two legs to run efficiently, we also need to focus on debt to support our economic progress."

"We need to thoroughly examine our financial system to ensure that both equity and debt markets work together effectively to sustain growth. There is undoubtedly some work to be done in this regard," he said.