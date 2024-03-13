Uday Kotak Advocates Tax Reform For Balanced Growth In Indian Markets

There is a need for a more balanced approach to taxation to encourage both equity and debt investments, said Uday Kotak, founder of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.

"I think from the position of a saver or investor. If I am taxed at 10% on equities, which I think is a good thing because you need to encourage equity culture before it is misunderstood, I think 40% marginal tax on debt certainly dissuades every saver from considering the debt option," Kotak said.

Given the imbalance in taxation for equity and debt, there is a need for a closer examination of the entire financial system to ensure the harmonious coexistence of both markets for sustained growth, he said.