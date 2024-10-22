From ‘Hawai Chappal’ To ‘Hawai Yatra’: UDAN Scheme Transforms Indian Aviation

The UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, launched on Oct. 21, 2016, has revolutionised regional connectivity in India, turning the dream of affordable air travel into reality. This ambitious 10-year programme was designed to enhance regional air connectivity and make flying accessible to the average Indian.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2024, reiterated his vision, stating that every Indian wearing a “hawai chappal” should have the opportunity to experience air travel. Connecting affordable aviation with the larger goal of building an “Aspirational India,” the Prime Minister emphasised that air travel should no longer be a luxury but an everyday convenience for citizens.

Since its inception, the UDAN scheme has operationalised 601 routes and activated 71 airports, benefiting over 1.44 crore passengers. As part of its future roadmap, the government aims to extend the scheme for another 10 years, setting a target of achieving 350-400 operational airports by 2047.

In a significant push, eight new airports have entered the construction phase within the first 125 days of the Modi government’s third term.