Udaan CFO Exits, Replacements Named For Road To Profitability And IPO

B2B marketplace unicorn Udaan's Chief Financial Officer, Aditya Pande, will be leaving the startup after a stint of over three years to pursue external opportunities.

To replace him, the company has elevated Kiran Thadimarri to its executive management team, and he will handle the additional responsibilities of treasury, corporate finance and audit. He held the role of financial controller earlier. "In his enhanced role, Kiran will report to the CEO," the company said in a statement on Monday.

In addition to Thadimarri, Vishnu Menon—the current head of corporate strategy and investor relations—will take on the additional responsibility of business finance.

"He will continue to report to the CEO. Vishnu has been associated with Udaan for the past four years," the company said.

"Both Kiran and Vishnu will work towards further strengthening the financial and governance practices at Udaan with the objective of enabling the company to achieve operational profitability and public market readiness in the next 12–18 months," it said.

The finance function restructuring comes about four months after it announced an organisational rejig, where Chief Technology Officer Gaurav Bhalotia and Chief Business Officer Vivek Gupta stepped away from their day-to-day roles.

Bhalotia resigned, while Gupta remained an advisor to Udaan's board as the company merged its essential business with its discretionary business.