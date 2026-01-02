UCO Bank Reports 13% Growth In Total Biz To Rs 5.54 Lakh Crore In Q3 FY'26

Public sector lender UCO Bank on Friday reported a 13.29% growth in its total business to Rs 5.54 lakh crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal.

The bank's total business stood at Rs 4.89 lakh crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

According to a regulatory filing, the Kolkata-headquartered bank's total advances rose by 16.27% to Rs 2.43 lakh crore during the quarter that ended in December, compared to Rs 2.09 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

Domestic advances during the quarter saw a higher growth of 17.49%, climbing to Rs 2.15 lakh crore from Rs 1.83 lakh crore.

On the deposits front, UCO Bank registered a 10.71% increase, with total deposits reaching Rs 3.10 lakh crore from Rs 2.80 lakh crore in the quarter that ended in December 2024.

Domestic deposits grew 10.19% to Rs 2.92 lakh crore during the quarter under review.

The bank's domestic CASA (Current Account Savings Account) ratio, a key indicator of low-cost funds, improved to 38.41%, compared to 37.97% in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio of the lender stood at 78.61% at the end of the December 2025 quarter, up from 74.45% in the year-ago period.