UCO Bank Q2 Update: Total Advances Jump 19% To Rs 1.98 Lakh Crore

UCO Bank's total advances rose 18.56% on a yearly basis to Rs 1.98 lakh crore in the July-September quarter, according to the lender's provisional quarterly business update filed with stock exchanges on Friday. The bank's total business portfolio rose 13.67% to Rs 4.74 lakh crore.

The Kolkata-based public sector lender reported a growth of 10.84% in total deposits to Rs 2.76 lakh crore in the second quarter, as compared to Rs 2.49 lakh crore in the same period last year.

The banks domestic advances in the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024 grew 21.68% to Rs 1.74 lakh crore and the domestic deposits saw a 8.20% growth at 2.64 lakh crore.

CASA ratio—the proportion of deposits that come from low-cost current and savings accounts—decreased marginally from 38.62% to 38.24% sequentially, to Rs 1 lakh crore. A lower CASA ratio indicates that the bank relies heavily on costlier wholesale funding, which can hurt the bank's margin.

The credit-deposit ratio, which indicates liquidity and credit risks, stood at 71.99%, as compared to 72.07% in the April-June quarter. While a higher CD ratio indicates that the bank is lending out a large portion of its deposits, lower CD ratio means that the bank is keeping its deposits in reserve.