UBS Gives Shyam Metalics Its Most Bullish Price Target Yet, Sees 60% Upside

Brokerage firm UBS has given Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. a "buy" rating with a target price of Rs 1,200, which is a 60% upside from the share's current market price of Rs 763.80.

The price target is the highest among brokerages tracked by Bloomberg.

The brokerage values the company at eight times its expected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation for financial year 2026-27.

This valuation is in line with other similar companies and reflects Shyam Metalics' focus on high-value products, strong earnings outlook and reduced risk due to its diverse metal products, its report said.

Shyam Metalics is moving from making basic products to high-value items like battery-grade aluminum foil, which should boost its profit margins and make it less affected by changes in commodity prices, it added.

Though the metal producer is smaller than its competitors, it is more flexible and efficient due to its backward integration, it said. "With more high-value products, we expect its return on capital to rise from 22% in fiscal 2024 to 28% in fiscal 2027."

UBS also projects strong profit growth, with an expected annual increase in earnings of 39% from fiscal 2024 to fiscal 2027.