UBS, Citi Among Banks Punished In Singapore Laundering Saga

Singapore imposed S$27.5 million ($21.5 million) in penalties on nine financial firms, including a few of the world’s biggest banks, for lapses related to the city’s largest money laundering case.

Credit Suisse’s Singapore branch was slapped with the highest amount of S$5.8 million, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said Friday in a statement. The local units of UBS Group AG and Citigroup Inc. were also rapped for breaching anti-money laundering rules.

This is the biggest regulatory action taken by MAS since it shut down Swiss bank BSI SA’s local unit in 2016 and penalized banks for their failings related to Malaysia’s troubled 1MDB fund. The latest move underscores Singapore’s attempts to repair its reputation and draw a line on a S$3 billion scandal that exposed gaps in the city’s defenses against illicit money.

Globally, regulators have frequently imposed tougher fines on banks for anti-money laundering lapses. Last year, Toronto-Dominion Bank reached a $3.1 billion settlement over its failure to catch and stop money laundering at numerous US branches. In 2022, Danske Bank A/S was fined $2 billion to end a long-running US probe into money laundering after admitting that a large chunk of 200 billion euros ($236 billion) in transactions at its Estonian branch were suspicious.