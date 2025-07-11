Uber Shuttle, Cityflo To Shut In Mumbai? Transport Minister Orders Crackdown, Say Reports

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik announced on Thursday a crackdown on aggregator bus services, including Uber Shuttle and Cityflo due to failure to receive the necessary license from the state government, according to reports.

Sarnaik said that strict measures will be taken against senior RTO officials who neglected to take action against the unauthorised bike taxis and aggregator buses operating illegally in the city, the Times of India reported.

"When I enquired with RTO officials, they said they have served notices to the bus aggregators and are awaiting response. But they should conduct raids and penalise them or stop the services," the newspaper quoted the minister as saying.

Sarnaik was further reported as saying that a policy for bus aggregators can be formulated to benefit a larger section of commuters, but "illegal operations" of app-based buses has to be halted.