Uber Partners With Indian Air Force To Enhance Mobility Solutions For Personnel, Families

Uber has joined hands with the Indian Air Force to offer mobility solutions for official travel and commute of air force personnel and their families, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

An MoU was signed between the Indian Air Force and Uber to that effect, a senior official said.

'This partnership aims to provide reliable, convenient, and safe transportation services for IAF personnel, veterans and families,' the statement said.

Through the collaboration, the IAF will leverage Uber for Business, a platform that enables organisations to customise Uber's extensive scale and comprehensive travel benefits, ensuring a seamless commuting experience, it said.