Uber India Introduces Instant Payments To Tackle Drivers' Cash Request Challenge

Uber on Thursday rolled out instant payments for drivers, enabling them to instantly cash out earnings up to four times a day. This feature is aimed at solving the menace of drivers requesting cash in lieu of cards or other online payment modes.

"The feature gives them access to their digital earnings within five seconds, offering up to four cash-outs daily—surpassing the industry standard of up to three times a week," said Prabhjeet Singh, Uber's President for India and South Asia, at an event in New Delhi.

The ride-hailing major has crossed 10 lakh drivers on Uber in India, making the country the second largest driver base globally for the company. It also launched more driver-first features, such as audio recordings for drivers if they feel uncomfortable or concerned about their safety during trips, helmet selfies, and female drivers getting the option to accept only female riders.