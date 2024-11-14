Uber India Introduces Instant Payments To Tackle Drivers' Cash Request Challenge
Uber has rolled out instant payments in India, allowing drivers to cash out up to four times daily, aiming to tackle cash request issues.
Uber on Thursday rolled out instant payments for drivers, enabling them to instantly cash out earnings up to four times a day. This feature is aimed at solving the menace of drivers requesting cash in lieu of cards or other online payment modes.
"The feature gives them access to their digital earnings within five seconds, offering up to four cash-outs daily—surpassing the industry standard of up to three times a week," said Prabhjeet Singh, Uber's President for India and South Asia, at an event in New Delhi.
The ride-hailing major has crossed 10 lakh drivers on Uber in India, making the country the second largest driver base globally for the company. It also launched more driver-first features, such as audio recordings for drivers if they feel uncomfortable or concerned about their safety during trips, helmet selfies, and female drivers getting the option to accept only female riders.
Going ahead, Uber has also revamped its earnings page for drivers, providing a more transparent, personalised breakdown to understand what portion went to Uber. Drivers can also now appeal decisions against any deactivation with supporting evidence.
Further, Uber said it will give out cash incentives to the first 10,000 drivers who register on the e-Shram portal, the government's data logbook of all unorganised, or gig workers.
The move is in support of the government's Code on Social Security, which Singh described as forward-looking. The code establishes a security fund for gig workers, to which aggregator platforms like Uber will have to mandatorily contribute a sum meant for gig workers' welfare.