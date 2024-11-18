Tyre Makers Likely To See 7-8% Topline Growth This Fiscal: Crisil Ratings Report

Tyre makers are likely to see revenue growth of 7-8% this fiscal, driven by a 3-4% increase in both realisations and volume, according to a report released by Crisil Ratings on Monday. The revenue will grow in single digit for the second straight year (albeit nearly double that of last fiscal) and after logging a compound annual growth rate of 21% between fiscals 2021 and 2023, the report further said.

Realisation growth will be staggered throughout this fiscal as tyre makers are raising prices gradually to offset the surge in the price of natural rubber, which constitutes about half of the raw materials needed. Volume growth, meanwhile, will be driven by replacement demand.

Crisil indicated that the high natural rubber prices and limited ability to pass on these costs due to modest volume growth may pull operating profitability down ~300 basis points (bps) this fiscal.

Cash flow, though moderately affected, will still be sizeable. Strong balance sheets and gradual capacity expansion will keep the credit profiles of tyre makers stable. A Crisil Ratings analysis of the top six tyre makers, which account for ~87% of the industry’s revenue, indicates as much.

“Domestic demand accounts for ~75% of the industry’s sales (in tonnage terms), while the rest is exported. About two-thirds of the domestic demand is from the replacement segment and the rest is from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). This fiscal, replacement demand, mainly from commercial and passenger vehicles1 , will drive volume growth, while OEM demand is expected to rise only 1-2% due to slow growth in commercial vehicle sales," said Anuj Sethi, Senior Director, CRISIL Ratings.