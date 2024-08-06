NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsTwo-Wheelers Boost Electric Vehicle Sales By 55% In July
Two-Wheelers Boost Electric Vehicle Sales By 55% In July

Three-wheeler sales increased by 18.18% to touch 63,667 units, as compared to 58,873 units a year earlier.

06 Aug 2024, 08:03 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An EV charger plugged into an electric car. (Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
Electric vehicle sales in India experienced a significant 55.2% year-on-year increase, reaching 1,79,038 units in July, driven by a 96% surge in electric two-wheeler sales, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Associations.

In July 2023, electric vehicle sales totalled 1,16,221 units. The rise in electric two-wheelers was especially notable, with 1,07,016 units sold in July, up 95.94% from 54,616 units in the same month last year.

As for electric three-wheelers, their sales increased by 18.18% to touch 63,667 units as compared to 58,873 units a year earlier.

Commercial vehicle sales saw a twofold increase year-on-year, with sales of 816 units this July, as compared to 364 units in the same month last year.

However, passenger vehicle sales experienced a slight decline of 2.92%, totalling 7,541 units versus 7,768 units in July of the previous year.

FADA President Manish Raj Singhania highlighted the strong performance of the electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments, noting their respective market shares of 7.4% and 57.6%. The growth reflects the increasing acceptance and demand for electric vehicles in India, he said.

Despite a minor drop in the passenger vehicle segment, which holds a 2.4% market share, the commercial vehicle segment showed growth, with a 124.2% year-on-year increase and a market share of 1.02%.

Singhania attributed the sales boost to attractive discounts and the anticipation of changes to the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme. Initially announced by the Ministry of Heavy Industries in March, with a budget of Rs 500 crore for a four-month period, the scheme has been extended to Sept. 30, with its budget increased to Rs 778 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

