Two-Wheeler Sales May See New Records With GST 2.0 Boost: ASK Automotive’s Kuldip Rathee

Auto ancillary major, ASK Automotive Ltd., expects to significantly benefit from the anticipated GST reforms, expecting boost in demand, especially in the aftermarket segment, Chairman and Managing Director, Kuldip Singh Rathee, said on Aug. 25.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, he called it a major positive for the auto sector, particularly the two-wheeler segment which still hasn’t recovered to FY18–19 volume levels.

“GST 2.0 is really good news for the sector. As you know, the two-wheeler sector has not even touched the volumes that it touched in FY18-19. Due to Covid and BS4 and BS6…two-wheelers, which used to be about Rs 60,000…. Now it is not less than Rs 90,000. So, demand has not been healthy. GST is great news. I’m optimistic that this financial year itself, we will be able to surpass the highest two-wheeler numbers of 18-19,” he said.

Rathee further explained that the company’s aftermarket business, which contributes around Rs 400 crore in revenue, will benefit significantly from the GST rate reduction.