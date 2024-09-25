Two-Wheeler Sales Below Pre-Covid Levels Leave Room For Growth, Says JPMorgan's Pirani

While for cars the sales have risen by 20% compared to pre-Covid levels, there is an opposite trend playing out in two wheelers. Sales of two-wheelers are still below pre-Covid levels but recovering steadily. This is partly due to lower recovery post pandemic as the lower end of the economy was deeply affected which has impacted discretionary purchases including for two wheelers.

On EV, current penetration has reached 6-7% of the market with electric scooters particularly performing well, said Pirani.

But within two-wheelers, there is a lag in the entry-level motorcycles and that is partly due to the rising popularity of the 125cc segment. The 125cc motorcycle segment is emerging as a new sweet spot.