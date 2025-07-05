Two Sisters Took Boot-Strapped Business To Rs 75-Crore Revenue; Here's Why You Cannot Buy Into This Success
Despite investor funding being a flex for most start-ups, the Biswas sisters in conversation with NDTV Profit reveal that they have a different vision.
The journey of Suta Saree, helmed by sisters Sujata and Taniya Biswas, is a striking story given the small capital they started with and the four-digit-growth per cent they stand at now. The nine-year-old brand was founded in 2016, started with a capital of Rs 6 lakh and now has a Rs 75-crore revenue.
Reimaging and innovating the saree have been the signature selling point as these sisters create even sneaker-ready beauties along with clip-on drapes. Given the notable growth and possibilities, most may think that going public may be in the cards of this brand.
How These Sisters Helmed Savings To Sarees
Suta simplifies the product and fully embraces the imperfections of a handmade saree. Taking a closer look at the fabric of their business, the boot-strapped brand has come a long way from its humble beginnings.
"When we started, we (did) with our savings. After paying off loans, we invested the remaining Rs 6 lakh and we haven't taken any investments. We added some more and it kept churning. We wanted the company to grow at a pace that digressed on quality, we have a strong quality check," said Taniya.
They did not want to go any faster and stuck to the pace they found themselves at. Talking about funding, Taniya said that the brand's customers are their biggest investors.
"We have always been boot-strapped and profitable. And we want to continue being boot-strapped until we can. We do have loans but the biggest investment has come from the customers. We have 90% of our partners who are first timers in business," she noted.
Bootstrapped Business Weaving Profit, Not Dilution
Despite the primary market bustling with IPOs, these founders say that diluting their stake is not on the cards for them as of now.
"It's not that we don't want it but the pace of growth we want is happening right now. We have been approached by investors before, especially about the brand. We want Suta to be a legacy brand. Right investors are also necessary and maybe when we stumble upon one, we will see," said Taniya.
Chiming in, Sujatha talks about the way ahead, "There will be a time when we know we'll need the money. It should be for the right reasons and not for a flex. Suta's flex is being bootstrapped and profitable."
Explaining their goals further, Sujatha noted that there are some things that will help the brand achieve exponential growth and that they want to do that bootstrapped first.
Giving a two-year time frame to see how the business goes, Taniya said that the brand is now eyeing a double-digit profit margin and a Rs 109-crore revenue for fiscal year 2026. The idea of an IPO has also not tempted these sisters just yet as they prepare to stabilse their business for the growth in the coming years.