Two Sisters Took Boot-Strapped Business To Rs 75-Crore Revenue; Here's Why You Cannot Buy Into This Success

The journey of Suta Saree, helmed by sisters Sujata and Taniya Biswas, is a striking story given the small capital they started with and the four-digit-growth per cent they stand at now. The nine-year-old brand was founded in 2016, started with a capital of Rs 6 lakh and now has a Rs 75-crore revenue.

Reimaging and innovating the saree have been the signature selling point as these sisters create even sneaker-ready beauties along with clip-on drapes. Given the notable growth and possibilities, most may think that going public may be in the cards of this brand.

Despite investor funding being a flex for most startups, the two sisters in conversation with NDTV Profit reveal that they have a different vision.