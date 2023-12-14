Two Promoters Sell 10.2% Stake In Fusion Micro Finance For Over Rs 572 Crore

Two promoter entities of Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. sold a 10.19% stake in the company for over Rs 572 crore via market transactions.Of the promoters, Honey Rose Investment Ltd. sold 64.57 lakh shares (6.39%), while Creation Investments Fusion LLC offloaded 38.41 lakh shares (3.8%) for Rs 555.6 apiece, according to BSE's bulk deal data.HDFC Mutual Fund bought 31.29 lakh shares (3.09), Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte. mopped up 17.80...
Two promoter entities of Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. sold a 10.19% stake in the company for over Rs 572 crore via market transactions.
Of the promoters, Honey Rose Investment Ltd. sold 64.57 lakh shares (6.39%), while Creation Investments Fusion LLC offloaded 38.41 lakh shares (3.8%) for Rs 555.6 apiece, according to BSE's bulk deal data.
HDFC Mutual Fund bought 31.29 lakh shares (3.09), Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte. mopped up 17.80 lakh shares (1.76%), and Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund purchased 9 lakh shares (0.89%), among other buyers.