Two Promoters Sell 10.2% Stake In Fusion Micro Finance For Over Rs 572 Crore

14 Dec 2023, 07:41 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@photoripey?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Ibrahim Rifath</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/micro-finance?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Ibrahim Rifath on Unsplash)

Two promoter entities of Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. sold a 10.19% stake in the company for over Rs 572 crore via market transactions.

Of the promoters, Honey Rose Investment Ltd. sold 64.57 lakh shares (6.39%), while Creation Investments Fusion LLC offloaded 38.41 lakh shares (3.8%) for Rs 555.6 apiece, according to BSE's bulk deal data.

HDFC Mutual Fund bought 31.29 lakh shares (3.09), Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte. mopped up 17.80 lakh shares (1.76%), and Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund purchased 9 lakh shares (0.89%), among other buyers.

(This is a developing story.)

