Two Promoters Sell 10.2% Stake In Fusion Micro Finance For Over Rs 572 Crore

Two promoter entities of Fusion Micro Finance Ltd. sold a 10.19% stake in the company for over Rs 572 crore via market transactions.

Of the promoters, Honey Rose Investment Ltd. sold 64.57 lakh shares (6.39%), while Creation Investments Fusion LLC offloaded 38.41 lakh shares (3.8%) for Rs 555.6 apiece, according to BSE's bulk deal data.

HDFC Mutual Fund bought 31.29 lakh shares (3.09), Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte. mopped up 17.80 lakh shares (1.76%), and Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund purchased 9 lakh shares (0.89%), among other buyers.

