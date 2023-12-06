Two Of London’s Most Expensive Mansions Are Struggling To Sell

A one-hour walk from Rutland Gate, through Hyde Park and the affluent Marylebone district, leads to The Holme, a 40-room mansion in Regent’s Park. The property was formerly owned by the Saudi royal family but is now in receivership following a lapse of a loan. Despite dozens of visits from prospective buyers this year, the sellers have yet to receive an offer close enough to the £250 million asking price, according to the person familiar.