Two A320neos, Once Owned By Indigo, Are Being Scrapped After Only Six Years — Here’s Why

Two Airbus A321neo aircraft that once flew for IndiGo are being dismantled in Spain, despite having only six years of flying behind them and the potential for decades more of service.

According to Simple Flying, an online aviation news and media website, the two A321neos were delivered new to IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation Ltd) in 2019. These aircraft typically remain in operation for 20-25 years or more.

The aircraft were recently acquired by aftermarket specialist Setna iO. In a LinkedIn post, Setna iO said it had acquired two A321neo airframes for dismantling.

“These airframes will be disassembled in Castellon, Spain, with all in-demand rotables routed for repair immediately,” stated Setna iO.