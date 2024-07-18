TVS Motor Kickstarts $200 Million Overhaul Of British Unit Norton Motorcycles

TVS Motor Co. Ltd. has kickstarted an overhaul of sorts at the UK's Norton Motorcycles, four years after the Chennai-based automaker acquired the British marquee out of bankruptcy.

The maker of Apache motorcycles and Jupiter scooters plans to invest £200 million for product development at the Solihull, UK-based bikemaker, according to a statement on Thursday. That is expected to spawn at least six motorcycles over the next three years. The brand will first enter the US, Germany, France, Italy and India as part of its global expansion plans.

The revival plan was disclosed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, a motoring festival in the UK.

“Our vision, commitment and investment into the Norton Motorcycles brand is entering an exciting phase,” Sudarshan Venu, managing director at TVS Motor Co., said at the festival. “We look forward to sharing with motorcyclists across the world.”