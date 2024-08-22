TVS Jupiter 110: Check Features, Engine, Variants And Key Details
The TVS Jupiter 110 comes packed with a 113.3 cc, single cylinder, 4 stroke engine equipped with iGo Assist feature.
TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced the launch of its latest scooter, Jupiter 110, with enhanced features and engine. The new TVS Jupiter 110 has been unveiled at a starting price of Rs 73,700 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is loaded with several new upgrades, including extra mileage with the iGo Assist feature.
TVS Jupiter 110 Engine
The TVS Jupiter 110 comes with a 113.3 cc, single cylinder, 4-stroke engine equipped with iGo Assist feature. The engine boasts a power generation of 5.9 kW at 6500 rpm. The maximum torque of the scooter is 9.8Nm at 5000rpm (with iGo Assist) and 9.2Nm at 5000rpm (without iGo Assist).
The iGo Assist feature of the engine not only boosts the torque, but also gives an increase of up to 10% in mileage as compared to the TVS Jupiter 110’s predecessor. The new TVS Jupiter 110 has an intelligent ignition system with auto start-stop functionality and ISG (Integrated Starter Generator), which enhances its performance by harnessing power from the battery during overtaking and climbing. This helps with precise additional acceleration when needed.
TVS Jupiter 110 Features
The new TVS Jupiter 110 features a spacious glove box, front fuel fill, a long seat, an all-in-one lock, a USB mobile charger, and the patented E-Z centre stand. The scooter sports an LED headlamp and a fully digital colour LCD speedometer with smart alerts.
Riders can also find a digital Bluetooth-enabled cluster with call and SMS, navigation with voice assist, Find My Vehicle and more features.
The fuel tank has been moved by over 1,000 mm bringing the centre of gravity forward and lower, offering the vehicle greater stability.
TVS Jupiter 110 comes with large 12-inch wheels and motorcycle-like front telescopic suspension.
For safety, the new Jupiter 110 gets an emergency brake warning, turn signal lamp reset, and follow me headlamp, among other features. The company has used a metal fuel tank, MetalMaxx, on the scooters. It also features a front fender, side panels and dual helmet space under the seat.
TVS Jupiter 110 Colours And Variants
The TVS Jupiter 110 will be available in six colours – Dawn Blue Matte, Galactic Copper Matte, Titanium Grey Matte, Starlight Blue Gloss, Lunar White Gloss, and Meteor Red Gloss. The scooter will be available in four variants including Drum, Drum Alloy, Drum SXC and Disc SXC at the company’s dealerships across the country.