TVS Jupiter 110: Check Features, Engine, Variants And Key Details

The new TVS Jupiter 110 features a spacious glove box, front fuel fill, a long seat, an all-in-one lock, a USB mobile charger, and the patented E-Z centre stand. The scooter sports an LED headlamp and a fully digital colour LCD speedometer with smart alerts.

Riders can also find a digital Bluetooth-enabled cluster with call and SMS, navigation with voice assist, Find My Vehicle and more features.

The fuel tank has been moved by over 1,000 mm bringing the centre of gravity forward and lower, offering the vehicle greater stability.

TVS Jupiter 110 comes with large 12-inch wheels and motorcycle-like front telescopic suspension.

For safety, the new Jupiter 110 gets an emergency brake warning, turn signal lamp reset, and follow me headlamp, among other features. The company has used a metal fuel tank, MetalMaxx, on the scooters. It also features a front fender, side panels and dual helmet space under the seat.