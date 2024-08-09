ADVERTISEMENT
TVS Finally Gears Up To Take On Royal Enfield And The Big Boys
The company has announced the launch of six new models under the Norton brand over three years.
TVS Motor Co. is looking to add an essential piece to its product portfolio in 2025. With the Indian two-wheeler market witnessing fast expansion in the 400+ cc segment, the auto major plans multiple Norton motorcycle launches, a British legacy biking company it acquired back in April 2020.The company has announced launch of six new models under the Norton brand over three years. However, the first launch is expected only at the end ...
ADVERTISEMENT