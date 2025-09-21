TV Prices Fall By Rs 2,500-85,000 On Lower GST; Makers Expect Buyers To Upscale Purchases

TV makers have already announced price cuts in the range of Rs 2,500 to Rs 85,000, depending on the screen sizes and specifications, in order to extend the benefit of a 10% reduction in GST to the consumers.

The TV industry, which has had almost flat sales in the first half of this fiscal (April to September) so far, expects a spike in sales during festivals, starting with Navratra this week.

Moreover, the makers expect consumers with their money saved from the reduced prices would upscale their purchases by going for a bigger screen size TV with additional features.

Leading TV manufacturers, such as Sony, LG and Panasonic, have come up with a new price list with reduced MRP effective Sept. 22, 2025.

Besides, makers also expect this will boost sales of bundled products such a sound bars and party speakers as they hope for a high double-digit growth this festive season.

Sony India is reducing MRP ranging between Rs 5,000 and Rs 71,000 on its Bravia TV models having screen sizes of 43 inches to 98 inches.

It has reduced prices of 43-inch BRAVIA 2 to Rs 54,900 from Rs 59,900 and 55-inch BRAVIA 7 to Rs 2.50 lakh from Rs 2.30 lakh.

Similarly, its top-end BRAVIA 5 with a 98-inch screen size will cost Rs 8.29 lakh from Monday, compared to the existing rate of Rs 9 lakh.