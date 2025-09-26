Trump’s TikTok Deal Explained: Stage Set For Potential US Takeover Of App

A key element of the deal is the control of TikTok’s prized algorithm, the very feature that powers the app’s famous ‘For You’ page. According to NBC News, Vance said the American investors will take charge of the algorithm.

Often described as TikTok’s “secret sauce,” the algorithm has been central to the app’s meteoric rise by personalising feeds and enabling content to go viral. According to AFP, Trump said the US version would feature a homegrown model of this algorithm.

When asked whether he hoped the new algorithm might promote more pro-Trump content, the President responded, “If I could make it 100% MAGA, I would, but it’s not going to work out that way, unfortunately. No, everyone’s going to be treated fairly. Every group, every philosophy, every policy will be treated very fairly.”