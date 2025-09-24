Trump's $100,000 H-1B Visa Move Under Review By California AG

California’s top lawyer slammed the Trump administration for adding a $100,000 application fee on the widely used H-1B visa program for skilled workers, saying it creates “uncertainty and unpredictability” for businesses in his state and that he is reviewing its legality.

The changes announced by President Donald Trump last week will have an “adverse impact” on California, which has relied on the visa program for years to help drive innovation, California Attorney General Rob Bonta said Tuesday in an interview with Bloomberg News in New York.

“So the short answer is, we are looking at it,” said Bonta, a Democrat who took office in 2021. “We will assess whether there’s a legal violation. If it’s a policy that we don’t agree with but it’s legally sound, we won’t challenge it. If it’s unlawful, we will.”

Trump’s policy, his biggest step yet toward overhauling the legal migration system in the US, would drastically increase the cost of a program popular with some of the largest American companies. The H-1B program has become a lightning rod in conservative circles as critics argue that recipients displace American workers.