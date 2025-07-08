Trump Trade Tariffs: Nomura Global Macro Research Chief Says Higher Inflation May Lead To Lower Rates

Subbaraman cautions against excessive optimism, suggesting that markets might be getting a little too sanguine about de-escalation. He points out that with recent foreign policy wins and US equity markets near record highs, President Trump might play a harder hand than expected.

He also identified US inflation data as a potential game-changer. If US inflation begins to pick up by the deadline, it could bring on pressure on the Trump administration.

"This will make it hard for the Fed to cut rates, so inflation data might be the factor that brings Trump to ease off on the Tariffs," he said.

He also noted India's position, suggesting it might secure a deal with reciprocal tariffs closer to 10%, similar to the UK. This would be better than the 25-30% rates that other Asian countries like Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asia face.

In the medium term, India could benefit a lot with more investment and factories coming to the country, he added.