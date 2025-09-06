Trump Threatens Trade Actions After EU Fines Google Over Ads

US President Donald Trump threatened a probe on the European Union that could prompt fresh tariffs, in response to the bloc’s fining of Alphabet Inc.’s Google over findings the company exploited its advantage over rivals.

Trump made his warning in a social media post Friday after the EU announced it was fining Google almost €3 billion ($3.5 billion) and as it ordered the search giant to stop favoring its own advertising technology services.

“This is on top of the many other Fines and Taxes that have been issued against Google and other American Tech Companies, in particular,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Very unfair, and the American Taxpayer will not stand for it! As I have said before, my Administration will NOT allow these discriminatory actions to stand.”

Trump has previously used so-called 301 probes to target imports from Brazil over its prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro. He’s long criticized Europe for its fines against US technology firms, and earlier this month warned he would impose “substantial” tariffs on countries that imposed digital taxes, rules, or regulations that hit American companies.

The US president said the topic of digital taxes and fines came up at a Thursday night dinner at the White House with top tech executives, including Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai, Meta Platforms Inc.’s Mark Zuckerberg and Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook.

“They weren’t complaining about, in that regard, to China. They weren’t complaining about other places. It’s the European Union,” Trump told reporters Friday. “We can’t let that happen.”

Exploited Advantage

The European Commission said Friday that Google had abused its dominance by giving its own ad exchanges a competitive advantage and must bring the practices to an end.

“When markets fail, public institutions must act to prevent dominant players from abusing their power,” EU antitrust Commissioner Teresa Ribera said in a statement. “True freedom means a level playing field, where everyone competes on equal terms and citizens have a genuine right to choose.”

The company immediately vowed to appeal. Lee-Anne Mulholland, vice president for regulatory affairs at Google, said the move “imposes an unjustified fine and requires changes that will hurt thousands of European businesses by making it harder for them to make money.”