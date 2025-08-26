Trump Threatens 200% Tariffs On China If Beijing Does Not Export Rare-Earth Magnets To US

US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened 200% tariffs on China if Beijing does not export rare-earth magnets to the US.

"They have to give us magnets, if they don't give us magnets, then we have to charge them 200% tariffs or something," Trump told reporters after a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the White House on Monday.

China dominates rare-earth magnet production, which is used in everything from cars and dishwashers to fighter jets, controlling around 90% of the global supply. The country also maintains a strong grip on refining the minerals used to make these magnets.

"We are going to have a great relationship with China. They have some cards. We have incredible cards, but I don't want to play those cards. If I play those cards, that would destroy China. I am not going to play those cards," said Trump.

Trump met South Korean President Lee Jae Myung at the White House on Monday. "It's an honor to be with President Lee of South Korea... We're going to have some very serious discussions about different things, including trade," he said.