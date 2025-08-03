Trump Tariffs: Textile Ministry To Meet Top Industry Players Next Week, Say Sources

'The industry has set a target of USD 100 billion by 2030, which it is keen to achieve. So, they are looking at a variety of products and also at different markets. They are looking at strengthening and consolidating the existing markets. The government has also announced the Export Promotion Mission.' The US on Friday slapped a 25 per cent tariff on India, potentially impacting about half of the USD 86 billion Indian exports to America, while the other half, including pharmaceuticals, electronics, and petroleum products, continued to be exempted from the levy.