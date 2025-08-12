Trump Meets Intel CEO And Says He Has An ‘Amazing Story’, Sets Further Talks

US President Donald Trump said members of his Cabinet would continue discussions with Lip-Bu Tan in the coming days after meeting with the Intel Corp. chief executive officer at the White House on Monday.

“The meeting was a very interesting one,” Trump said in a social media post. “His success and rise is an amazing story. Mr. Tan and my Cabinet members are going to spend time together, and bring suggestions to me during the next week.”

Intel, in a statement, said Tan and Trump had discussed the company’s “commitment to strengthening U.S. technology and manufacturing leadership,” casting the talks as “candid and constructive.”

“We appreciate the President’s strong leadership to advance these critical priorities and look forward to working closely with him and his Administration as we restore this great American company,” the statement added.