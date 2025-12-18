Trump Media Merges With Google Fusion Power Firm TAE For $6 Billion

Truth Social's parent company, Trump Media and Technology Group, merged with the fusion power firm TAE Technologies, backed by Google, according to reports on Thursday.

TAE was in collaboration with Google Research for over a decade with regards to fusion science. The firm's backers include Chevron and Sumitomo Corporation of Americas.

The firm was founded in 1998, and its other operations include the energy-storage business and a life sciences arm that creates biologically targeted radiotherapy to treat cancer.

Shareholders of both firms are set to own 50% of the shares in the company. Trump Media and Technology Group was announced to be the holding company for Truth Social as well as TAE Life Sciences and TAE Power Solutions.

Post the merger, Trump Media's shares jumped close to 33% in early trade. The company had been tanking over the course of the year, losing close to 70%.