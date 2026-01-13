Trump's 25% Tariff On Iran's Trade Partners: Will India Get Impacted?

US President Donald Trump has announced a sweeping 25% tariff on any country that continues to do business with Iran, sharply escalating pressure on Tehran amid a violent crackdown on protests. The declaration, posted on Truth Social and described as 'final and conclusive,' states that such countries will face a 25% tariff on all business conducted with the United States.

Iran’s major trading partners include China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, and India. A blanket tariff threat tied not to specific goods but to any US-facing business could act as a powerful deterrent, forcing countries to reassess even limited commercial engagement with Tehran.