Trump Announces 100% Tariff On Imported Pharma Drugs Starting October 1

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he will impose a 100% import tax on pharmaceutical drugs.

In a post on Truth Social Trump said that, "Starting October 1st, 2025, we will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America."

He clarified that building a manufacturing plant would mean "breaking ground" and/or "under construction." He further added that there will, therefore, be "no Tariff on these Pharmaceutical Products if construction has started."

The US President has long been hinting at a 100% tariff on Pharmaceutical companies after his administration momentarily exempted the sector from tariffs in his 'Liberation Day' tariff round.

While the full details are yet to be spelt out, the tariff will not be applicable to those Indian companies that already have manufacturing plants in the US.

The pharmaceutical sector remained exempt from tariffs for nearly six months, from April 2 to now.

In an earlier statement, Trump had said that tariffs on Pharma could reach as high as 250%. In a CNBC interview in August, Trump said, “We’ll be putting a initially small tariff on pharmaceuticals, but in one year — one and a half years, maximum — it’s going to go to 150% and then it’s going to go to 250% because we want pharmaceuticals made in our country,” Trump said Tuesday in an interview on CNBC.

Trump had announced reciprocal tariffs of 25% on India that came into effect on August 7, he later added an additional 25% tariff on India for its purchases of Russian oil, bringing the total amount of levies imposed on New Delhi to 50%