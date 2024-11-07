Truecaller Elevates India Head Rishit Jhunjhunwala To Global CEO Role
This comes as Truecaller co-founders Alan Mamedi and Nami Zarringhalam have decided to step back from day-to-day operations.
Truecaller has named Rishit Jhunjhunwala, chief product officer and managing director, India, to take over as the global chief executive officer. This comes as Co-founders Alan Mamedi and Nami Zarringhalam have decided to step back from day-to-day operations.
Jhunjhunwala will officially become the Global CEO of Truecaller effective Jan. 9, 2025. The co-founders will assume the role of board members and advisors. They will continue to be employed by the company until June 30, 2025 as advisors.
“After careful thought and planning, Nami Zarringhalam and I have decided to step back from day-to-day operations to focus on Truecaller’s long-term strategy as board members and advisors, allowing the leadership team to take full ownership and drive Truecaller’s continued growth,” Mamedi wrote in an X post.
The founder in his post also said that the company is on a really exciting path, with user growth accelerating globally, revenue streams growing at a strong pace, iOS platform opening up for opportunities, and a positive trend emerging in advertising.
Further, putting on record his confidence in Jhunjhunwala, he wrote, “His deep product knowledge and leadership experience have been critical to our success, and we have always regarded him as a co-founder of Truecaller. We are confident that he is ready to lead the company on a global scale."
"As a product-first company, it is crucial to have a CEO who understands our products at their core, and Rishit has spent his career building and founding companies. He embodies the values that have shaped our company into what it is today," Mamedi wrote.
The founder said that while the founding team will continue to provide advice and support, they believe it is essential to have a leader at the helm who embodies the company’s core values and is prepared to lead into the future.