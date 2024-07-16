"Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd. has announced the commencement of commercial operations in the Indian-made foreign liquor segment, as per an exchange filing on Tuesday.The company has introduced two new whisky products: Matsya and The Crafters Stamp, targeting the burgeoning domestic market.Matsya has an annual production capacity of 4,20,000 litres. The Crafters Stamp, another premium offering, is set to produce 1,35,000 litres annually.Triveni Engineering's foray into the whisky segment aligns with its objective to expand its presence in high-growth consumer markets.Shares of Triveni Engineering closed 0.45% higher at Rs 420.60 apiece on the BSE, as compared to a 0.06% advance in the benchmark Sensex..Global Alcohol Lobby Seeks Inflation-Linked Pricing Model In India"