Triumph Steps Up Enfield Rivalry With Two New Variants Of Speed 400

Bajaj Auto Ltd. has launched two new variants of UK-based Triumph’s most affordable motorcycle on offer, in an attempt to corner more market share from segment leader Royal Enfield.

The first, the Triumph Speed T4, is a case of de-contenting and sits below the Speed 400. At 31 BHP and 36 NM, it makes less power than the Speed 400 but the torque kicks in lower at 3,500-5,000 rpm for slick city riding with fewer gear shifts. The equipment on offer has been revised as well. The ride-by-wire throttle is replaced by the traditional throttle bodies. The upside-down suspension at the front makes way for telescopic forks.

The motorcycle is priced at Rs 2.17 lakh, ex-showroom India, and is available in three colourways—white, red and black.

The second, the Triumph MY25 Speed 400, is packed to the gills—essentially an upgrade on the standard Speed 400. The new variant gets new high-profile Vredestein tyres, taller yet plusher seat and adjustable clutch and front-brake levers. It is aimed at the enthusiast, unlike the Speed T4 that has commuting as its core responsibility.

The motorcycle is priced at Rs 2.40 lakh, ex-showroom India, and is available in four colourways—yellow, white, red and black.

The new variants—cheaper and costlier—of the Triumph Speed 400 are significant, for they come ahead of the crucial festive season that accounts for nearly half of the annual sales of India’s automotive industry.

They are also squarely aimed at the market leader—Eicher Motors Ltd.’s Royal Enfield—in a battle for market share in the lucrative and fast-growing 400 cc class of motorcycles in India. Already, Bajaj Auto claimed at the launch event, Triumph is the second largest brand in the segment, ahead of the likes of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Ltd., Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles and Hero MotoCorp Ltd.