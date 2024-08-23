Tribeca Aims To Ink Four–Five Trump Tower Deals By September, Says Founder Kalpesh Mehta

Tribeca Developers, the licenced partner of the Trump Organization in India, plans to sign at least four to five new Trump Tower deals before September to encash the growing demand for luxury projects in the country.

The move will further strengthen the company's position in the luxury real estate segment after the successful launch of their first two Trump Tower projects in Gurgaon and Kolkata, founder Kalpesh Mehta told NDTV Profit in an interview.

He said the new deals would be inked under Tribeca's two business models — full stack, and development management models. Under full stack, the company will build the entire project itself, especially the projects in Mumbai and Pune as these are familiar locations. In the development management model, the joint venture partners will provide the land, finance and the approvals, and Tribeca will bring in the lifestyle design concept and building capabilities to the project.

The real estate developer plans to develop around four–five new luxury projects with a total top line of Rs 6,000–7,000 crore, and an investment of Rs 1,000 crore in the current and the next financial years each. Tribeca’s existing projects have been commanding a premium over other developers' projects between 50% and 80% in Gurgaon and around 30% in Pune and Mumbai, according to Mehta.