Tata Motor's Top Dealership Expects 1.7X Jump In Sales Courtesy Festive Boom

Driven by high festive demand, Treo Tata is expected to see a nearly two-fold jump in passenger car sales in October compared to other months, according to the company’s Managing Director, Ajay Agarawal.

Treo Tata, the largest dealership of Tata Motors in New Delhi, has seen encouraging footfalls at its showrooms and a spike in booking for passenger vehicles in the first 10 days of October amid the Navratri-Dussehra festivities. The company has seen an 8-10% rise in bookings compared to the same festive period last year, according to Agarawal.

"We have seen around 2X walk-ins compared to the same period last month. We have a healthy pipeline of bookings. Compared to last year, we have around 8-10% growth in bookings. As of now, deliveries have been good in the NCR. We are already close to the Vahan numbers of last month," he said.

Agarwal noted that the demand trend observed during Navratri was expected to continue throughout October as buyers prepared for Dhanteras and Diwali. He predicted October would be "very, very good" for auto deals.

"What we have seen primarily in North India is that whatever we do in these nine days or 10 days of Dussehra and Navratri, we do almost two and a half times by Dhanteras. So, October will be almost 1.72x of the normal months. For example, I call July-August-September average, so this month will be 1.72 times the normal months," Agarawal added.

According to him, the liquidation level during October 2024 would be much higher than what most dealers anticipated. "I see a ballpark of 20-25% correction in pending inventory levels at the dealer point," he claimed.