Trent Q2 Update: Revenue Rises 17%; Shares Decline
Trent Ltd. reported a 17% year-on-year increase in standalone revenue in the second quarter of financial year 2025, reaching Rs 5,002 crore. This compares to Rs 4,260 crore in the same period last year, according to a filing with the stock exchanges on Monday.
For the first of half financial year 2025, the company posted a 19% rise in standalone revenue, totaling Rs 10,063 crore, up from Rs 8,488 crore in fiscal 2025.
During the quarter ended September, Trent expanded its retail footprint by opening 13 new Westside stores and 40 new Zudio outlets. Over the course of the first half of this fiscal year, the company launched 13 new Westside stores and 41 new Zudio locations.
As of September 2025, Trent’s store network comprised 261 Westside stores, 806 Zudio outlets (including three in the UAE), and 34 stores across various other lifestyle concepts.
Trent Shares Decline
The stock settled 2.30% lower at Rs 4,705 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.75% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. The shares, earlier during the day, rose as much as 1.92%.
However, the scrip lost momentum towards the end of session, and fell as much as 2.62% after sharing its business update.
Trent's shares have fallen 35.26% in the last 12 months and 32.93% year-to-date. This makes the stock the biggest laggard in the Nifty 50 this year. Technicals also reflect weakness, with the RSI slipping below 30, indicating oversold conditions.
Out of 26 analysts tracking the company, 17 maintain a 'buy' rating, five recommend a 'hold' and four suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 5,964.70 implies a potential upside of 26.7%.