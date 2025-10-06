Trent Q2 Update: Revenue Rises 17%; Shares Decline

Trent Ltd. reported a 17% year-on-year increase in standalone revenue in the second quarter of financial year 2025, reaching Rs 5,002 crore. This compares to Rs 4,260 crore in the same period last year, according to a filing with the stock exchanges on Monday.

For the first of half financial year 2025, the company posted a 19% rise in standalone revenue, totaling Rs 10,063 crore, up from Rs 8,488 crore in fiscal 2025.

During the quarter ended September, Trent expanded its retail footprint by opening 13 new Westside stores and 40 new Zudio outlets. Over the course of the first half of this fiscal year, the company launched 13 new Westside stores and 41 new Zudio locations.

As of September 2025, Trent’s store network comprised 261 Westside stores, 806 Zudio outlets (including three in the UAE), and 34 stores across various other lifestyle concepts.