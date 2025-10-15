Westside Starts Pushing Lab Diamonds To Ride Gen Z Fashion Trend

Trent Ltd.-operated apparel retailer Westside is eyeing expansion in the fast-growing lab-grown diamonds business to tap into fashion trends.

"We have 20 lab diamond stores within the Westside portfolio," Shailina Parti, chief operating officer of Westside, told NDTV Profit. The company launched its products online this week, ahead of Diwali.

Trent operated 261 Westside stores as of September. It opened 13 stores in the second quarter.

"We look at it as a fashion proposition. People are moving into lab diamonds, so why not play that? It's not about being in the fine jewellery business, but in the fashion business," she said.

Lab-grown diamonds are optically, chemically, and physically identical to natural diamonds, which formed billions of years ago, deep within the earth. Once cut and polished, they are indistinguishable from their naturally occurring counterparts without examination by trained experts using sophisticated instruments.

The cheaper alternative to natural diamonds has raised demand among price-sensitive Indian consumers.

India's lab-grown diamond exports tripled in value between 2019 and 2022, while export volumes rose 25% between April and October 2023, up from 15% year-on-year, according to industry data.