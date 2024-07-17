"Tredence, a data science and AI solutions company, in a bid to expand its operations in India, plans to hire 1,500 employees by mid-next year. It also plans to acquire two companies by next year to strengthen its capabilities. Expanding into sectors like banking and financial services and healthcare and life sciences and entering the Middle East region, Tredence aims to hire 1,500 new employees, increasing its workforce by 60%—from 2,500 to 4,000 employees—by mid-next year. These new roles span data science, data engineering, data analytics MLOps, LLMOps, GenAI and marketing analytics. Recently, the company opened two new AI delivery centres in Pune and Kolkata, in addition to upgrading its facilities in Bengaluru and Chennai. “We are expanding our office in both Gurugram and Chennai and will be expanding our presence in Kolkata. We are also looking to open a facility in Hyderabad. We are broadening our centres because we want to attract the right talent. Outside of India, we are looking at Europe strategically to start to put people there,” Munjay Singh, chief operating officer of Tredence, told NDTV Profit. Tredence leverages domain expertise, data platforms and accelerators, and strategic partnerships to provide tailored solutions to its clients. It has a customer base of 75 clients, predominantly in the US region. Singh notes that the company is expanding its customer base with 8–10 clients in the European region and is increasingly seeing business interest in the Middle East and India. The company is also looking to acquire two companies with a valuation of $30–50 million by next year. “The companies should have deep knowledge in a certain vertical, which we are trying to grow, or have a deep next-generation GenAI capability,” Singh said. "