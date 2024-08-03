Traveling Millennials, Gen Zers Are Cruise Industry’s Best Hope

The biggest beneficiary has been Royal Caribbean, which emerged from the pandemic quicker than its peers and launched two of the largest cruise ships ever built. Its stock price has soared almost 600% since hitting a Covid low in March 2020, while Carnival Corp. is up 88% and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has gained 142% over the same stretch, which is more in line with the S&P 500’s 129% rise. It’s also the best performer in the S&P Composite 1500 Hotels, Resorts and Cruise Lines index this year.