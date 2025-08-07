Transrail Lighting Targets 12% Ebitda Margin In FY26 On Strong T&D Business

Transrail Lighting, a leading player in the power transmission and distribution (T&D) sector, is targeting an Ebitda margin of 12% in FY26, according to its Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Randeep Narang.

The company expects to achieve this with strong performance in its T&D business. According to Narang, the company is also hopeful of getting orders with a good margin profile that could aid the growth.

“Yearly guidance which we had given was around 12-12.2%. We had said in our RHP (Red Herring Prospectus) last year when we came public that we would be doing between 11.5% to 12%,” he said.

The company is aiming for a revenue growth of 20% to 25% in FY26.

“If you see the run rate, we've done around Rs 1,650 crore (in Q1FY26) and if you analyse the number, it will be in the range of 20% to 25%. So, we are maintaining our guidance and we will be there in terms of 25% revenue growth,” he added.