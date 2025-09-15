Transrail Shares In Focus On Bagging Rs 421-Crore Transmission-Line Order

Transrail Lighting Ltd. won a large transmission line contract worth Rs 421 crore, the company said on Monday. The transmission line order marks the EPC company's entry into another country in Africa.

The company has received orders worth Rs 3,500 crore so far in this fiscal, indicating a 78% jump year-on-year, the company said in an exchange filing.

"We are pleased to announce our expansion into a new country in Africa with a large Transmission Line order," said Randeep Narang, managing director and chief executive officer.

The company, last month, secured new orders worth Rs 837 crore in domestic and international markets. In addition to this, the company has also received an order from a large international customer for supply of engineered products.

Transrail Lighting's net profit more than doubled to Rs 106 crore in the June quarter, pushed by higher revenues from core business segments. The company had logged a net profit of Rs 52 crore in the April-June period of preceding 2024-25. In the first quarter, the company said its revenues surged 81% to Rs 1,660 crore from Rs 916 crore in the same period a year ago.

The revenue growth was primarily driven by strong execution in the transmission and distribution segment, which continues to be the company's core area of focus, the statement said.