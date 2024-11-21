Transformers And Rectifiers India Expects Recent Acquisition To Improve Margin

Transformers and Rectifiers India Ltd. is expecting a 30 basis points rise in margins following its acquisition of Posco Poggenamp Electrical Steel, according to Managing Director Satyen Mamtora.

On Nov. 13, Transformers and Rectifiers India had announced that it had acquired a controlling stake in Posco Poggenamp Electrical Steel Pvt. by making a strategic investment in it.

The investment will optimise the supply chain management, improve operational efficiency, and expand market presence of Transformers and Rectifiers, particularly in the growing energy and infrastructure sectors, the company stated in a stock exchange filing.