Transformers And Rectifiers Targets Rs 8,000 Crore Order Book, Expects Growth Rebound In Q3

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd. is back on its growth path after a muted second quarter says Chanchal S. Rajora, Group CFO and Advisor at Transformers and Rectifiers. He further added that the execution and revenue guidance is also improving.

In a conversation with NDTV Profit he said, “Investors have started showing confidence in the company as usual again…that is the major shift which is happening now…we are on the right path and that is what we maintain"

Rajora further added that, second quarter was one of the quarter where the company missed to deliver due to certain reasons and this quarter "we will be back in the growth path again, things are going well in terms of execution, delivery and on revenue guidance front," he said.

Rajora expects to close the year with an order book of around Rs 8,000 crore, citing strong enquiry flow and a landmark transformer repair order that opens new avenues for the firm.

He said, "the order guidance for the year and what we have given, we are going to maintain that and we will close our order book close to Rs 8,000 crore for this year and we are working on those levels, the enquires keep coming and going and they are well into the line of execution...also, very recently we got order for transformer repair which is one of its kind for any Indian origin company and that will take a different avenue for us”

On shortage of raw material, execution and supply chain issues among others, Rajora said more or less all the issues are in-line and the company has already brought all raw material in line not already for this financial but also for next financial year.