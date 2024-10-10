Transformers And Rectifiers India Targets 10% PAT Margin For FY25 After Q2 Growth
Transformers and Rectifiers India reported an Ebitda of Rs 80.97 crore with a margin of 17.11% in Q2 FY25.
Transformers and Rectifiers India Ltd. is targeting a 10% profit after tax margin for fiscal 2025, following robust growth in the second quarter, the Chief Financial Officer Chanchal S S Rajora said.
TRIL reported a multi-fold increase in its profit at Rs 46.02 crore for the July-September period of the current financial year, against Rs 1.92 crore in the year-ago period.
Its revenue from operations jumped 79.4% to Rs 461 crore, compared to Rs 257 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
Speaking to NDTV Profit, Rajora said that buoyed by strong performance, TRIL will be looking to clock a 20% Ebitda margin in the full fiscal.
“In the old good days, we reached up to 19-20% margins. So that is what we are targeting now in the next two years. More than that, my target is on the bottom line. I am looking at the PAT and I am looking at how I can increase my PAT beyond 10% levels,” he said.
TRIL's chairman Jitendra Mamtora credited the strong Q2 performance to the company's enhanced operation efficiency.
“The journey for us began a year and a half back. In the last year and a half, we have set our processes in place. We have brought in changes at the operational level which has helped us to increase our operational efficiency. That operational efficiency has started reflecting in our profitability as well as in revenue. This is just the beginning for us and we have to go a mile on that," Mamtora said.
TRIL management added that it will achieve a revenue of Rs 3,000 crore in the next fiscal, with a margin of around 17%.
The company secured new orders worth Rs 1,031 crore during the period under review. This included an order from the Power Grid for a 420kV three-phase reactor.
Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers India were locked in the 5% upper circuit at Rs 743.15 apiece on the NSE, against the benchmark Nifty's rise of 0.15% at around 1:40 p.m.