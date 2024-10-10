Transformers And Rectifiers India Targets 10% PAT Margin For FY25 After Q2 Growth

Transformers and Rectifiers India Ltd. is targeting a 10% profit after tax margin for fiscal 2025, following robust growth in the second quarter, the Chief Financial Officer Chanchal S S Rajora said.

TRIL reported a multi-fold increase in its profit at Rs 46.02 crore for the July-September period of the current financial year, against Rs 1.92 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from operations jumped 79.4% to Rs 461 crore, compared to Rs 257 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Rajora said that buoyed by strong performance, TRIL will be looking to clock a 20% Ebitda margin in the full fiscal.

“In the old good days, we reached up to 19-20% margins. So that is what we are targeting now in the next two years. More than that, my target is on the bottom line. I am looking at the PAT and I am looking at how I can increase my PAT beyond 10% levels,” he said.